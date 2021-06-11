Afghan, Pak Islamic scholars sign peace declaration in Mecca

Riyadh, June 11 (IANS) Top Islamic scholars from Pakistan and Afghanistan have signed the Declaration of Peace in Afghanistan in the Saudi city of Mecca, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The deal paves the way for a solution to the long-standing Afghan crisis, by supporting negotiations between the warring factions and rejecting all acts of violence and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, Xinhua news agency quoted the SPA report as saying.