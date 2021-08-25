Afghan passports with Indian visas stolen at ISI's behest

Kabul, Aug 25 (IANS) Many Afghan passports with Indian visas from Kabul have been stolen and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI is said to be behind it.

Media reports said that at the behest of Pakistan, ISI raided a travel agent and stole several passports with Indian visas. Security agencies are apprehensive that the security of the country may be threatened as terrorists present in Afghanistan may enter India using such stolen passports.