Afghan police return to jobs at Kabul Airport

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 (ANI): A number of the former border police were seen on their jobs at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan alongside armed members of the Taliban on Sunday.



The Taliban has asked the border police of the former government of Afghanistan to return to their jobs at the airport to work alongside them, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier, the Taliban-led government had asked civil servants including those working in customs to work with them. However, it has not bothered traffic personnel, municipality staff and school teachers till now.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had called on the staff of all customs to return to jobs, or they will be considered absent and will not be paid. Meanwhile, officials said that the finance ministry is working to pay the salaries of the staff of some ministries, reported Khaama Press.

People of Afghanistan have been asking the Taliban to recall former government employees, as they are familiar with the governance system of the country. (ANI)

