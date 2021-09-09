Afghan political parties say new govt 'sign of hegemony and monopoly'

Jamiat-e-Islami Party, led by Salahuddin Rabbani, said in a statement that the cabinet is unbalanced.

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Several of Afghanistans major political parties have reacted to the Talibans new caretaker government, saying that the cabinet is not inclusive and that political parties have been excluded.

The statement said, "The announcement of the government showed that the Taliban are more monopolist and extremist in politics and power than the previous imposed leaders."

Meanwhile, Atta Mohammad Noor, the head of the splinter faction of Jamiat-e-Islami Party, also criticised the new cabinet, Tolo News reported.

He wrote on his Facebook page: "The announcement of the government is against all regulations and ruling laws. This is the sign of hegemony, monopoly and a return to the past. According to us, this government is doomed to fail."

Kabul residents also reacted in various ways to the announced cabinet and acting ministers. Some people welcomed the announcement, while others objected to the decisions made by the Taliban, the report added.

Abdul Rashid, a Kabul resident, said: "They appointed their own figures, not ones from the people. 'Inclusive' means that all ethnicities living in Afghanistan take part in the government."

Another Kabul resident, Mahmood, said: "I am optimistic. The cabinet needs to start work soon because people need to be served."

The Taliban on their part have said that the cabinet is changeable and was announced to accelerate public services and solve people's problems.

--IANS

san/arm