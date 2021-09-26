'Afghan political process impossible without Taliban's cooperation'

Kabul, Sep 26 (IANS) It is impossible to achieve the political process in Afghanistan without the Taliban's cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday told a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Security Council resolutions have a need to advance the political process in Afghanistan, and this is impossible to achieve without working with the Taliban, said the top Russian diplomat in response to a question about the possibility or plan of either easing or lifting the international sanctions against the Taliban, Xinhua reported.