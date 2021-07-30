Afghan politicians, activists blame Iran of assisting terrorists in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] July 30 (ANI): Several Afghan politicians and civil society activists on Thursday, blamed the Iran government for financial support to the Taliban and other insurgent groups for creating unrest in Afghanistan.



Political parties and activists, during a public gathering in Kabul, said that Iran is solely responsible for unrest in the western zone of Afghanistan by supporting the insurgent groups, Pajhwok News reported.

"Iran's interference in Afghanistan is unacceptable to Afghans and they will not allow anyone to damage national interests," said Abdul SammadFormali, Head of Hamfikran National Coalition during the gathering.

Representatives, while speaking at the gathering, stressed on Iran to stop meddling in Afghanistan's internal affairs and also accused Tehran of creating threats to Salma Dam.

They also said that Afghanistan's Salma Dam in Herat province is a part of vital infrastructure and it should be protected against any threats, Pajhwok News reported.

"Iran should stop taking advantage of Afghanistan crises and should not create problems to water bodies in the country," Moin Samkanai, head of HaqwaAdalat party said.

Meanwhile, Anti-Taliban Shias in Iran are supporting the Afghan Government in its fight against terrorism, post-withdrawal of the US troops from the country.

According to the news published on the front page of Iranian newspaper 'Islamic Republic', a group "Hashad Al-Shia" has announced its presence in Afghanistan.

This group announced that with the experience of safeguarding the sacred things of Shias, now they are ready to fight alongside the people of Afghanistan against terrorist groups and Taliban terrorists for safeguarding the unity and sovereignty of Afghanistan. (ANI)

