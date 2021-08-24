Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed blames Pak for empowering Taliban, terms India 'true friend'

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Afghanistan's famous pop star, Aryana Sayeed, who escaped from the Taliban after the takeover of Kabul, has blamed Pakistan for empowering the terrorist outfit and expressed her utmost gratitude to India for helping Afghans during the ongoing crisis.



"I do blame Pakistan. Over the years, we have seen videos, seen evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering the Taliban. Every time our government touches the Taliban they see identification and it would see a Pakistani person, so it's very obvious that I blame them and hope that they back off and don't interfere in politics in Afghanistan anymore," said Afghanistan's pop star Aryana Sayeed in an exclusive interview with ANI from an undisclosed location.

She also claimed that the Taliban terrorists are being instructed and trained by Pakistan.

"They are being instructed by Pakistan, their bases are in Pakistan where they get their training. I hope the international community, first of all, cut off their funds and don't offer funds to Pakistan for funding the Taliban," said Sayeed.

Moreover, she urged the international community to sit down and find a solution to bring peace to Afghanistan. "I hope they can put pressure on Pakistan. I believe that we're dealing with all these issues in Afghanistan because of Pakistan," she added.

Meanwhile, she lauded the Indian government's efforts in Afghanistan and termed India as "true friend".

"India has always been good to us. They have been a true friend, they've been very helpful and kind to our people, even refugees. Afghans who have been in India before have always spoken highly of the nation, its people. We are grateful to India," she added.

"On behalf of Afghanistan, I want to express my utmost gratitude to India and I want to say thank you. Over the years we've realised that the only good friend in the neighborhood we have is, India," she said.

Aryana Sayeed in 2015, sang at a stadium, breaking three taboos: Singing as a woman; Not wearing hijab; and entering a stadium as a woman, which was forbidden under the Taliban. (ANI)

