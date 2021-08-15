Afghan President Ghani leaves for Tajikistan, will proceed to another country afterwards

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 15 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday left for Tajikistan, from where he will proceed to another country.



The development came soon after Ghani left Afghanistan following the Taliban advance into the capital city, Sputnik reported.

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has also left the country, Global Times reported citing media reports.

According to Tolo News, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter, addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

Abdullah also called on Afghans to remain calm and said, "hope this 'hard day and night' will pass soon and people will see peaceful days."

Earlier, there are negotiations going on in the Afghan Presidential Palace ARG to transfer power to the Taliban with Ali Ahamd Jalali as head of the new interim government on Sunday, according to the sources.

Acting Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal in separate video clips also assured the people of Kabul will be secured as they are protecting the city along with international allies.

Earlier, the Taliban in a statement assured residents of Kabul no to be afraid as they are not intended to enter the Afghan capital militarily and there will be a peaceful movement towards Kabul (ANI)