Afghan refugees to be confined in camps: Pak minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Concerned about the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Imran Khan-led government will not allow Afghan refugees to sneak into cities and would confine them to refugee camps in the border areas.



"In case the Afghans sought refuge in Pakistan, the government would not allow them to sneak into cities and would confine them to refugee camps to be established in the Pak-Afghan border areas," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday in a joint press conference with adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

This statement by the Pakistan government comes at a time when the US troop withdrawal is taking place.

Last week, the US Central Command said the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan was 90% complete.

Commanding General Austin Miller warned that the country might be on the path to civil war after Washington and its allies are through pulling out their troops.

At the moment, Afghanistan is facing a standoff between government forces and the Taliban, who reportedly took over 85% of the country. Anti-terrorist operations are being conducted across Afghanistan to prevent a further takeover.



The inter-Afghan talks began in September of 2020, but the parties were unable reach an agreement on key issues, in particular on a ceasefire between the troops.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan has once again urged Pakistan to end its support to the Taliban who are hell-bent to destroy the gains made by Afghanistan in the last one decade.

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay speaking to ANI said, "We have from time to time said the presence of shuras in Quetta and Peshawar and elsewhere in Pakistan has been something of great concern to us. Their families still live there. You may remember that the Taliban delegation visiting for a consultation to Pakistan. So yes they have the support infrastructure currently present in Pakistan. We would want to see that changed."(ANI)

