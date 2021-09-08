Afghan resistance supporters rally in Faizabad against Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Residents of Faizabad, the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan province, took to the streets on Wednesday to support the resistance in their fight against the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia), one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.



The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which operates in the Panjshir province, described as illegal the country's new interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

Protesters are shouting out slogans such as "Long live Panjshir!" and "Long live the resistance!"

At the same time, the women of Faizabad launched another protest rally demanding respect for their rights. The Taliban has a long history of hostility toward women, raising concerns from the international community that the new government will perpetuate the violence. (ANI/Sputnik)

