Afghan security forces retake three districts from Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 (ANI): Afghan security forces have re-occupied three districts in the last 24 hours said the country's Defence Ministry as clashes continue in various provinces of Afghanistan.



TOLO News reported quoting Defense Ministry, that the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces retook the control of Saighan and Kahmard districts in Bamiyan and Chakhansur district in Nimroz.

"In an operation that began this (Friday) morning, districts were retaken in a short time by security forces, and the country's flag was raised back on the districts," Bamiyan governor Tahir Zuhair said.

The Ministry of Defense said the operations by Afghan security forces are underway to push back the Taliban attacks on cities and to retake the areas that are under Taliban influence.

"Operation by the ANDSF to retake districts that were under the influence of the enemy is underway," Defense Ministry spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that they have entered the city of Sheberghan, the center of Jawzjan province in the north, but local officials said the attacks of the Taliban were pushed back.

Reports suggest that the security situation in the city of Taluqan, the center of Takhar, is concerning.

TOLO News further said citing sources said that 10 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in an airstrike by government forces in Shohada district in Badakhshan on Thursday, but the government rejected the claim. (ANI)

