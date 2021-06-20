Afghan special police arrests 2 for links with Taliban in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Special Operations Police Forces of the Afghan National Police (ANP) captured two suspected men linked with the Taliban outfit, the country's Interior Ministry confirmed on Sunday.



"The suspects were arrested in suburban district of Qarabagh, on northern outskirts of Afghan capital city Kabul Saturday night," the ministry said in a statement.

The suspects were charged for providing accommodation to terrorists, or facilitating the terror elements with weapons and explosive materials, according to the statement.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

