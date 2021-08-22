Afghan students assured of safe stay at AMU

"They need not worry about their stay and studies as the university will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety, security, and comfortable stay at the university campus," he said.

During a meeting here with the University Proctor Prof Mohammad Waseem Ali on Saturday, the Afghan students had said they faced some problems due to the political instability in their country but were receiving all help from the university administration. They expressed a deep sense of gratitude towards the Government of India and the University administration for all the facilities they had received after the recent political upheaval in Afghanistan. Fifteen Afghan students attended the meeting.

The Afghan students felt concerned about the return of their fellow students who had gone to their homes during the Covid period. They requested the Government of India and the University administration to help such students in getting visas for India so that they are able to continue with their studies.

The students also showed concern about the scholarship arrangements, especially for those who have come to study in India under the ICCR arrangements.

AMU Proctor Prof Mohammad Waseem Ali assured the Afghan students of all help and support and urged them to contact his office if they faced any problems during their stay at the university.

--IANS

bk/dpb