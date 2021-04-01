Afghan targeted killings kill 60 in March

On a single day on Wednesday, seven people were killed in separate targeted killings across the country, according to the figures published by Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, April 1 (IANS) About 60 people lost their lives and many others wounded in targeted attacks across Afghanistan in March, according to official figures released on Thursday.

The increased targeted attacks in recent months have caused concern among the ordinary people, particularly government employees and members of security forces.

On Tuesday, three female health workers were shot dead as gunmen opened fire on a polio vaccination team in Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province.

On March 21, Zubair Lalandari, a senior official of office of the Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, and four of his family members were killed in a bomb attack on the outskirts of Kabul.

No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for nearly all of the recent targeted attacks.

However, Afghan officials accuse the Taliban militant group for the attacks.

On March 17, the personnel of National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's national intelligence agency, arrested a 12-member terrorist group in Lashkar Gah, who were involved in a string of targeted killings and bomb attacks in Helmand.

About 60 people were killed and many others wounded in targeted killings across the insurgency-hit country in February.

--IANS

ksk/