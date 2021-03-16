Afghan varsity bus attacked, 2 dead

The shooting incident took place outside the provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri at about 8.40 a.m., a senior police official told Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, March 16 (IANS) At least two people were killed and six teachers injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a university bus in Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were the bus driver and a university student, the official said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

The gunmen fled the scene soon after the incident which is the latest in a string of targeted attacks in the Asian country.

On Monday, 15 people were wounded in a bomb attack that targeted a bus of the Ministry of Information and Technology in Kabul.

In 2020, targeted attacks caused 2,250 civilian casualties and 1,172 injuries, according to the commission.

--IANS

ksk/