Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Women journalists in Afghanistan have said that they are being barred from working by the Taliban who have overtaken control of the country and who had assured that women would be allowed to work corresponding with Sharia law.



They have also asked the Taliban to respect their right to work, TOLO News reported.

Shabnam Khan Dawran, an anchor at RTA (Radio Television Afghanistan) said that the Taliban has not allowed her to enter her office to continue her work.

"I wanted to return to work, but unfortunately they did not allow me to work. They told me that the regime has changed and you cannot work," Dawran was quoted by TOLO.

Another journalist Khadija said that she was also banned by the Taliban from working.

"I went to the office but I was not allowed in. Later other colleagues were banned, too. We talked with our new director who has been appointed by the Taliban," said Khadija.

Khadija said that the Taliban told them that a decision will be made soon about their work.

"There has been a change in the programs, they broadcast their desired programs, there are no female presenters and female journalists," said Khadija, TOLO News reported further.

This is even as the Taliban in their first press conference after taking control of Afghanistan said that the rights of women will be "respected with the framework of Islamic law."

The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. "Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women."

Taliban had also announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. (ANI)

