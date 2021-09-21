Afghanistan: 40 arrested in connection with Nangarhar explosions

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): At least 40 people have been arrested in connection with explosions that rocked Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday and Sunday.



"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's head of intelligence directorate in Nangarhar said on Monday that 40 people have been arrested in connection with explosions that rocked Jalalabad city on Saturday and Sunday," reported Ariana News.

On Sunday, a child was killed and two people including a Taliban member injured in an explosion in Nangarhar province.

Meanwhile, on Saturday three persons were killed and 21 injured in three consecutive explosions targeting the Taliban in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province.

The intelligence chief, Dr Bashir, said intelligence officials are being targeted, reported Ariana News.

Bashir did not give any further details on who was behind the explosions but Islamic State (ISIS-K/Daesh) claimed responsibility for the blasts on Sunday, Ariana News further reported.

The explosions come after the Taliban assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed. (ANI)

