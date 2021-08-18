Afghanistan: Anti-Taliban protests erupt, 3 demonstrators shot dead

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 (ANI): Raising slogans and furling Afghan flags, civilians across the war-ravaged country took to the streets to protest against Taliban takeover.



The protests were the first demonstrations against the Taliban since the terror group seized the Afghan capital, Kabul.

No violent incidents were reported during these protests except in Jalalabad. At least three Afghans were shot to death in the city after Taliban terrorists opened fire.

"At least three people reportedly shot dead in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad during a protest rally held against the removal of Afghan flag by the Taliban," Turkey's TRT reported.

Several provinces across Afghanistan witnessed protests with Afghans taking to the streets holding Afghanistan's national flag, which is no longer in use since the Taliban took Kabul city.

Residents in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost on Wednesday publically rallied under the Afghan national flag, TOLOnews said.

In the first presser in Kabul after the siege of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country."

Mujahid also "pledged" that the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan will not pose a threat to any country.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul.

"We want to establish a government that includes all sides," Mujahid said, adding that they want an end to the war.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes. (ANI)

