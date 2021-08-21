Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani's brother pledges allegiance with us, claim Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 21 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday informed that Hashmat Ghani, who is a close aid of Ashraf Ghani, has pledged allegiance with the terror group, Sputnik reported.



"Hashmat Ghani, brother of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, swore allegiance to the Islamic Emirate in the presence of Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani," a statement from the Taliban said.

Khalil al-Rahman Haqqani is the leader of the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has taken refuge in the UAE, said that he is in talks to return to Afghanistan and denied the allegation that he left Kabul with suitcases full of cash, a media report said.

Earlier, in a video message, the Afghan President also said that he left the country in an attempt to avoid bloodshed and backed the recent talks between the terror group and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai to stabilise the country. (ANI)



