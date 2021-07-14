Afghanistan cannot be its past, should not let them down: India at SCO

By Naveen Kapoor



Dushanbe [Tajikistan], July 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of a surge of Taliban violence in Afghanistan, India at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of the foreign minister said that the peace process is the way out and "we must not let the Afghans down".

Speaking at SCO meet in Dushanbe, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, "Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process is essential. The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past. A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down."

Keeping in view the deteriorating security situation, India has recently moved out its diplomatic staff from Consulate in Kandahar. India is keeping a close watch on what it terms as a fluid situation.

New Delhi has consistently said that the peace process should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned. Both India and Afghanistan are concerned over Pakistan's interference and backing of the Taliban.

Afghan envoy to India Farid Mamundzay, in his recent interview to ANI, said that Shuras are working from Peshawar, Quetta, this must end. Tens and thousands of people in Afghanistan are displaced and the Taliban has taken control of several rural provinces in northwest Afghanistan.

EAM Jaishankar while addressing the SCO meet said, "The challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda. The world is against the seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions."

He also said, "Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of SCO. Must stop terror financing and deter digital facilitation." (ANI)

