Kabul [Afghanistan], February 14 (ANI): Mohammad Afzal, "a driver of the defense minister" and his five-year-old son were killed in their house in the Macrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul on Friday night, TOLO News reported citing sources.



This comes amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite the ongoing efforts for peace.

No one has claimed the responsibility for this incident, including the Taliban.

More details are awaited. (ANI)