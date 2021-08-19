Afghanistan embassy seeks deferment of case against IT Company for 6 weeks in SC

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Afghanistan embassy on Thursday sought deferment for six weeks in a case involving an IT Company against the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.



A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, questioned and wanted to know from the lawyer of Afghanistan that as you are seeking adjournment in the case, so do you think that situation (there) will be normal in six weeks.

To this, the lawyer replied to the Supreme Court that no, but at least I will be able to get instruction from the new regime.

The Supreme Court division bench, led by Justice Saran, was hearing a case today involving the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against an Information Technology (IT) Company, KLA Construction Technologies Private Limited. (ANI)

