Afghanistan evacuees to undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): As many as 78 people, including children, who arrived from Afghanistan on Tuesday late night were taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp as they have to undergo 14-days mandatory institutional quarantine.



The evacuees reached Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday night in an Indian Air Force flight.

"78 people including children who arrived from Afghanistan earlier today are being taken from Delhi airport to ITBP's Chhawla Camp where they will undergo mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine" Rajeev Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Gandhi Nagar.

Earlier, on Tuesday, three copies of the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib, which arrived from Kabul along with 75 evacuees from Afghanistan on an Indian Air Force plane were taken to the Guru Arjun Dev ji Gurudwara in Mahavir Nagar in the national capital.

On Monday, Two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan were found positive for COVID-19.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that the Indian government is committed to the safe return of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

The MEA said the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport.

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, government sources told ANI.

The permission was granted by American and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) forces, which have been controlling operations of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban on August 15. (ANI)

