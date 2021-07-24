Afghanistan expresses condolences over loss of lives due to rain fury in Maharashtra

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed condolences over loss of lives in Maharashtra due to floods and landslides and wished swift and full recovery to those injured.



"We are saddened to learn that more than 100 Indian citizens have lost their lives and dozens more have been injured or missing due to monsoon floods in Maharashtra. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, while sharing the grief of the families of the victims with the government and the people of the Republic of India, wishes swift and full recovery to all those injured," an official release said.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday said it has retrieved 52 bodies from sites of landslides, rescued 1,800 stranded people and evacuated 87 others to safer places in Maharashtra.

NDRF is carrying out rescue and relief operations in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts of the state. (ANI)

