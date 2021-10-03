Afghanistan facing jump in poverty, unemployment

Kabul [Afghanisan], October 4 (ANI): People of Afghanistan are facing a sharp jump in poverty and unemployment and food and fuel prices have also surged dramatically across the country, a media report said.



Residents say that the increase in food and fuel prices and the blockade of access to the country's international reserves has created serious problems, reported Ariana News.

Currently, access to Afghanistan international reserves are blocked and the Taliban or any other have no access to the reserves.

Urging assistance to Afghanistan, locals asked the international community to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country.

"If aid comes, it is good, because people are upset and prices have increased," Arian News quoted Kabul resident Zamari as saying.

Meanwhile, the drought is another major challenge that is threatening millions of people in Afghanistan.

However, some Afghans believe that by the time these major issues will be resolved.

"People's problems have increased. But we should be patient," said Mohammad Baqi a Kabul resident.

Recently, EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid delivered 14.4 metric tonnes of urgently needed life-saving medical supplies to World Health Organisation in Afghanistan.

The plane carrying the supply landed in Kabul on Saturday.

The shipment is expected to fulfil the health needs of over 10,000 people in the country.

Expressing its gratitude to the EU aid agency, the WHO thanked it for the timely support. The supply will enhance preparedness to deliver a rapid response to the escalating health crisis in the country. (ANI)



