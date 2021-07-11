Afghanistan inaugurates int'l airport in eastern province

Ghani on Saturday joined dozens of Afghan officials, dignitaries and locals at a ceremony to launch the operation of the Khost airport in the province, 150 km southeast of the national capital Kabul, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, July 11 (IANS) Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated a new international airport in the eastern Khost province, a move in the government's latest efforts to improve people's livelihood.

Ghani and provincial Governor Mohmand Qatawazi also greeted passengers arriving in a flight from the United Arab Emirates conducted by Afghanistan's privately-owned airline Kam Air, the presidential office said in a statement.

"The inauguration of Khost Airport would promote people's livelihood through economic development.

"As Khost residents frequently travel to Arabic states and other regional countries for work and business," the statement read.

Besides, the President chaired a security meeting attended by security and political officials on the current situation in Khost and met with people including members of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the province bordering Pakistan.

