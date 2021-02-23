Afghanistan kickstarts COVID-19 vaccination drive, Ashraf Ghani thanks PM Modi for vaccines

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 23 (ANI): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for supplying Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, saying the solidarity that New Delhi has demonstrated is an indication of a deep historical relationship between the two countries.



The Indian mission at United Nations in New York tweeted a 1.27 minutes video of Ashraf Ghani addressing during an event, with the caption: "Afghanistan President @ashrafghani commenting on India's donation of COVID19 vaccines said, 'the solidarity that India has demonstrated is an indication of our deep historical relationship & the promise of two democracies working in this region together."

"India the world largest democracy and the world largest producer of the vaccine not only provided the house of Parliament of Afghanistan and dams that are the pride of this country but also partnered with us in securing our lives and livelihood," Ghani could be heard saying in the video clip.

"Let me thank Prime Minister Modi and all the government of India of this act of exception of solidarity and generosity," he added.

Afghanistan Tuesday began its first Covid-19 vaccinations following the World Health Organization's emergency use approval for shots developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Afghanistan's overall caseload has reached 55,646, including 2,435 related deaths.

"This is a great opportunity and a great test for the Health Ministry and the entire nation. I call on all segments of the society to work with the Health Ministry," President Ghani told a special ceremony at the presidential palace.

Early this month, India sent 5,00,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Afghanistan. (ANI)

