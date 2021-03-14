Afghanistan: One killed by unidentified gunmen in Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan] March 14 (ANI): An employee of Ghazni's appellate court was killed by unknown gunmen in Ghazni city's district 5 on Sunday, reported Tolo News.



"An employee of Ghazni's appellate court was killed by unknown gunmen in Ghazni city's district 5 this morning, the provincial governor's office said in a statement," tweeted Tolo News.

However, perpetrators of the incident haven't been arrested yet.

Afghanistan continues to report such deliberate targetted attacks on officials. (ANI)

