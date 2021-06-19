  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Afghanistan registers 1,384 new COVID-19 cases

Afghanistan registers 1,384 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jun 19th, 2021, 20:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 1,384 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 101,906 in the country, a statement of the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the statement, 92 patients died due to the viral disease over the period, raising the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 4,122 since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in February 2020.
A total of 497 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, the statement added.
Calling upon Afghans to take vaccines against COVID-19, the ministry also asked people to follow the guidelines of public health to stay at home or wear masks in public transportation and crowded areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features