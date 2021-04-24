Afghanistan reports 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 113 new cases

Kabul, April 24 (IANS) Ten more people died due to Covid-19-related complication in Afghanistan within the last 24 hours, increasing the national toll to 2,582, the country's Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

The ministry also confirmed 113 new cases during the period, bringing the total number of infected people across the country to 58,843, including 3,869 active cases, the ministry said in a statement.