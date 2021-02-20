Afghanistan reports 24 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 55,604

Kabul, Feb 20 (IANS) Afghanistan reported 24 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday, raising its national tally to 55,604, including 4,352 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

"Laboratories conducted 1,209 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 24 were positive Covid-19 cases in five of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.