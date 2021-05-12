Afghanistan reports 370 new Covid cases, tally at 63,088

Kabul, May 12 (IANS) Afghanistan reported 370 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its national tally to 63,088, including 5,793 active cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

"Laboratories conducted 2,082 tests during the past 24 hours, out of the total tests 370 were positive Covid-19 cases in 27 provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.