Afghanistan stands in solidarity with India in fight against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India as the country is witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 numbers.



"Afghanistan stands in solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With a million new cases in the past 3 days alone, compassion, support and act of kindness are more important than ever," Ambassador Mamundzay tweeted.

Leaders from around the world have extended support to India as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the country adversely.

Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed their support for India.

"Australia stands with our friends in India as it manages a difficult second #COVID-19 wave. We know how strong and resilient the Indian nation is. PM Narendra Modi and I will keep working in partnership on this global challenge," Australian PM tweeted.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

