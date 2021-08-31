Afghanistan: Taliban holds meeting to discuss political, security, social issues

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 31 (ANI): Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday informed that "the Islamic Emirate leadership council" held a three-day meeting in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.



The meeting was headed by the Taliban's leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, and it ended on Monday, Mujahid was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

"The leadership council discussed Afghanistan's political, security and social issues," during the meeting, Mujahid said in a series of tweets.

"The council has also discussed issues around forming the new government and its cabinet and has taken some decisions on providing services to the people, Tolo News reported citing Mujahid's tweets.

The developments came after the newly-appointed Kabul mayor, who is also the head of the Taliban's municipality commission, Hamdullah Nomani on Monday enforced Sharia law in the capital.

The Taliban has been trying to paint a new picture from its earlier rule (1996-2001) when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

The Taliban earlier ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law under which women were largely confined to their homes. But now the terrorists have sought to project themselves as a moderate group in recent years when they were negotiating peace talks in Doha. (ANI)

