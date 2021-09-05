Afghanistan: Taliban, resistance forces battle it out in Panjshir Valley

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): Taliban has reportedly advanced into in northeastern province of Panjshir, with resistance fighters in Afghanistan saying they are keeping the group at bay.



Reports coming from the ground confirm that an intense battle between Taliban and opposition forces to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the group.

Bill Roggio, the editor of the American news website Long War Journal, said there is still a "fog of war" in Panjshir. "It appears the districts of Anaba, Shotul, Ruhka & Bazarak are Taliban-controlled and possibly Dara as well. Fighting in Paryan reported. I've said from beginning the odds were long for Panjshir resistance."

About 600 Taliban have been killed in Panjshir, Sputnik reported on Saturday citing the Afghan resistance forces. "About 600 Taliban have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning. More than 1,000 Taliban have been captured or surrendered themselves," the resistance forces' spokesperson Fahim Dashti tweeted.

He added that the Taliban had problems with getting supplies from other Afghan provinces.

As per the reports which emerged on Sunday, intense war is going in Paryan district, other districts are protected and under the control of Ahmad Massoud, the son of famous Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud -- another leader of the resistance.

"Intense and uncompromising war is going in Paryan district, other districts are protected and under control of Ahmad Massoud forces. The Taliban uses modern drones with bombs, it is obvious that drones arrived today with Pakstan special forces," said Northern Alliance, a Twitter account providing updates on the fighting.

Highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Panjshir, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has called on United Nations to do its utmost to prevent the Taliban's onslaught into the resistance stronghold.

In a letter to the UN, Saleh said a large-scale humanitarian crisis is occurring across Panjshir province and three Andrabs districts in Baghlan province due to the economic blockade, telecommunication blackout by the Taliban.

The former vice president said that the Taliban and other foreign groups have unleashed a vicious attack against Panjshir and other free areas of northern Afghanistan.

Last month, the Taliban captured Kabul after mounting a swift offensive in a matter of few weeks. So far, the Taliban have controlled all the regions apart from the Panjshir province. (ANI)

