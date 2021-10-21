Afghanistan: Torkham gate opens for travellers with visas

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 22 (ANI): Torkham gate on Afghanistan-Pakistan border has been opened for travellers with visas and stickers, reported the local media on Thursday.



"Torkham gate has opened for travellers with visas and stickers, people in charge of Torkham gate told TOLOnews," tweeted TOLOnews.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has allowed one thousand Afghan students to cross the Torkham border to return to Afghanistan, local media reported on Monday.

Citing Pakistan's embassy in Kabul statement, Khaama Press reported that "up to one thousand Afghan students were allowed to cross Torkham crossing into the country."

According to the statement released on Sunday, "Afghan students were stranded since the Taliban takeover and were finally allowed in two different batches."

It has been almost two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown.

Earlier, hundreds of students were returned from Torkham crossing point after being made to wait for the whole day at the crossing, Khaama Press reported. Pakistan embassy later said that the students lack proper gate pass to cross.

Pakistan rarely kept open the Torkham crossing point east of Afghanistan and Spin Boldak in the southeast after the Taliban takeover, said the publication. (ANI)

