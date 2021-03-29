Afghanistan: Two security force members killed in Helmand blast

Helmand [Afghanistan], March 29 (ANI): Two security force members were killed and four more injured in a car bomb blast on a security outpost in the southern province of Helmand on Sunday night.



The incident took place in Mahajir Bazar of Gereshk district, Tolo news reported, citing sources.

Local officials have not commented on the incident and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Violence and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of peace talks in Doha last September.

Meanwhile, the Afghan armed forces continue to regularly report on special operations against the Taliban, who now control three-fourths of the Afghan land. (ANI)

