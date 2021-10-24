Afghanistan unveils plan to boost employment, combat food crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan's Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock on Sunday launched a plan to create jobs and fight a potential food crisis amid the continuous rise of poverty and unemployment.



"The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) launched a nation-wide plan today to prevent food crisis, reduce poverty and create job opportunities. More steps will be taken soon by the government to promote common prosperity for all," Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Abdul Rahman Rashid told reporters.

The plan was launched after it was approved by the council of ministers of Afghanistan's caretaker government, according to the minister.

As part of the nation-wide plan, the MAIL has launched a food-for-work program in Kabul province, where the country's capital is located, the minister noted.

"The MAIL has launched a food-for-work program in Kabul today. More than 40,000 people will be provided with jobs, they will receive wheat as they work, and the initiative will be expanded to other provinces," said the minister.

The economic situation in Afghanistan has suffered after the takeover of the Taliban, which poses a huge economic burden on local residents with higher unemployment and rising poverty.

UN agencies, aid organizations and a number of non-governmental organizations are also racing against the time to deliver life-saving aid and supplies to crisis-hit Afghans ahead of winter. (ANI/Xinhua)

