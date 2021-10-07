Afghanistan's air corridor for cargo to resume next week

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 7 (ANI): Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has announced that the country's international air corridor for cargo will resume next week, a media report said.



The first flight is expected to carry pine nuts.

"Flights are ready, InshAllah (God Willing), maybe in four or five days the first cargo flight abroad will take place," ACCI's deputy head Mohammad Younis Mohmand said on Thursday, according to Ariana News.

On September 26, the Taliban had said that Kabul is fully ready for domestic and international flights.

"As the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, the IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] assures all airlines of its full cooperation and expects all airlines and countries that had previously flown to Kabul to resume their flights as before," the Taliban's spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said.

Meanwhile, ACCI continued its criticism of Islamabad over its treatment of Afghan businessmen. The chamber has also called for issues to be resolved at the Torkham and Spin Boldak land ports.

"Relations are not good. We call for mutual respect in all economic sectors with all our friends and neighbours in order to improve the economic situation," Ariana News quoted Mohmand as saying.

He also called on the US to unfreeze the country's assets. "We demand the release of Afghan money. Our banking system is in trouble because of this money and all major projects have stopped," Mohmand added.

Calling on the banking systems to get normalised, he stressed that the process of trade and investment was dependent on reliable banking activities.

Afghanistan's economic activity was hampered badly as nearly two months ago the government collapsed and the Taliban took control of the country. (ANI)

