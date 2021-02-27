Afghanistan's Covid tally mounts to 55,714

Kabul, Feb 27 (IANS) Afghanistan on Saturday reported 7 new Covid cases, pushing the country's tally to 55,714, the Ministry of Public Health said.
"Laboratories conducted 1,106 tests during the past 24 hours. Out of the total tests seven were positive in four of Afghanistan's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.
Three patients recovered during the past 24 hours, while no deaths were reported during the same period, the statement added.
Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 296,000 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year, Xinhua reported.
--IANS
int/