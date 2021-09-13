Afghanistan's Hassan Akhund discusses ties with Qatari FM

During the meeting held at Afghanistan's Presidential Palace on Sunday, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan's future economic development and the international engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the state-run Bakhtar news agency's report.

Kabul, Sep 13 (IANS) The newly appointed Taliban government's acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund has met with visiting Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

According to the report, Hassan Akhund thanked Qatar for its assistance to the people of Afghanistan, stressing that the Qatari people had helped Afghans in embracing peace and stability and stood alongside Afghans during difficult situations.

The talks also touched upon the importance of international aid to Afghanistan.

The Qatari foreign minister hoped that Afghanistan and Qatar "would have good relations in the future," the report said.

The visit came days after the Taliban announced a caretaker government in Afghanistan on September 7.

