Afghanistan's Samangan province capital falls to Taliban as violence intensifies

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI): The Taliban have captured Samangan province's capital Aybak city on Monday amid US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan.



"Most parts of Aybak city, the capital of Samangan province, fell to the Taliban this afternoon, said two lawmakers from Samangan, Abdalullah Mohammadi and Ziauddin Zia. They said Afghan forces retreated from the city without fighting," Tolo News tweeted.

In a major blow to the Afghan government, the Taliban have so far seized control of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, Taluqan city, Sheberghan and Nimroz province's capital Zaranj.

The terror group's aggressive offensive has killed many government forces members and innocent civilians. Multiple reports have claimed that the group has been looting innocent civilians after capturing multiple areas.

The Taliban's recent skirmish became aggressive soon after the US troops started leaving war-torn Afghanistan in large numbers under the new peace deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year.

As the Taliban intensified attacks, Afghanistan started urging global organisations and to address the deteriorating situation in the country.

On Saturday evening, the US B-52 bombers targeted a Taliban gathering in Afghanistan's Shebergan city. The terror group suffered heavy casualties during the US Air Forces strikes. (ANI)