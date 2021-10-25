Afghanistan's U-23 football team misses Asia Cup matches

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 25 (ANI): Afghanistan's under-23 national football team would not make it to Bahrain and will miss all the Asia Cup matches, local media reported.



The Afghan Football Federation announced the news in a statement, stating that the trip was cancelled due to the unfavourable conditions in Afghanistan.

"Due to the unfavourable conditions in Afghanistan and despite the efforts of the country's football leadership to send the Afghan U-23 national football team to Bahrain to participate in the Asian Championship qualifiers," Afghan Football Federation said in a tweet in Pashto.

"We had agreed with the Olympic committee of Afghanistan and Qatar to dispatch the team to Bahrain but because Afghanistan's team was missing its first match against the host team, the Asian Confederation of Football cancelled the trip," the statement added.

The Khaama Press News Agency said that the trip was cancelled due to the lack of timely flights. The publication said that FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation are aware of the current situation in Afghanistan and are in constant contact with the country's football leadership.

Earlier on Sunday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held a meeting with top officials of the Afghan Football Federation, in Doha, Qatar and discussed the current situation of Afghan football.

Earlier, male and female football players of Afghanistan along with their families were evacuated from Kabul to resettle abroad. (ANI)

