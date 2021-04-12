Afghans call for ceasefire during Ramadan

In war-torn Afghanistan, fighting and violence have been continuing, and in the latest wave, over 50 people including Taliban militants, government security personnel and civilians were killed, according to sources and local media reports.

Kabul, April 12 (IANS) Afghans from all walks of life are calling for ceasefire to be observed in Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on Tuesday.

An explosive device went off in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province on Sunday afternoon, killing two civilians and injuring another, reports Xinhua news agency.

District chief Nazikmir Akbari has blamed the Taliban militants for planting the explosive device to terrorize the local residents.

A similar blast claimed the lives of two children in Arghandab district in the southern Kandahar province on Saturday, police spokesperson Jamal Barikzai has said.

According to security officials, 18 militants have been killed in Kandahar and 14 more in the neighbouring Uruzgan province since Saturday.

At least 16 more insurgents have recently been killed in the Wardak, Kunduz and Samangan provinces, according to officials.

"The month of Ramadan is the month of peace and brotherhood and therefore I ask the Taliban and the government to observe cease-fire and let the Afghans to live in peace at least in Ramadan," Noorul Haq Khan, a Kabul resident, told Xinhua.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, at a gathering in the Shamali area outside the capital Kabul on Sunday, called on the Taliban outfit to meet the demand by the Afghan people for cease-fire and reconciliation.

Lawmaker Mohiudin Munsif was quoted by the local media as saying, "Taliban should observe ceasefire at least in Ramadan" if they want peace.

According to local media reports, a former commander, Sayed Akbar Agha, said that "no sign of observing ceasefire from the Taliban" has been seen.

Local media reports said 79 security personnel and 28 civilians have been killed and 106 others including 57 civilians injured over the past seven days in Afghanistan.

