Afghans clinging to side of US military aircraft as it prepares to take off

In the videos, a number of people are seen apparently sitting on the side of the US military transport plane as it moves down the runway, while crowds run alongside, BBC reported.

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Footage shared on social media appears to show Afghan civilians clinging to the side of a US military aircraft as it prepares to take off from Kabul's international airport.

According to some reports, which have also not been confirmed, at least two people were killed after falling from a plane after it had taken off.

At least two other people were reportedly killed earlier at the same airport, as crowds of passengers attempted to flee the country. It is unclear whether they were shot or killed in a stampede.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years, after the government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad.

As thousands of people stormed the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, three people were seen falling down the sky after they hanged themselves to a plane.

The plane seemed to be of the United States.

The US has started evacuation of its Kabul-based embassy staff and their Afghan colleagues.

Meanwhile, the United States has announced to be taking the charge of the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

There is no flight in or out of Kabul airport.

