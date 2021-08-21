Afghans running out of money as banks, ATMs shut for 7th day

Kabul, Aug 21 (IANS) Afghans are becoming increasingly scared they may run out of money, as banks remain shut for the seventh day in Afghanistan.

There's no cash inside the machines, no operational banks and no Western Union offices, which is where people from overseas would normally transfer money to. With these closed, it's now near impossible to send money into the country, BBC reported.