Afghans urged to follow health protocols amid Covid surge

"The people of Afghanistan would face a disaster if don't pay attention to the advice given by Public Health Ministry and overlook the immunity measures taken by the ministry," Majrooh told the media on Thursday.

Kabul, June 4 (IANS) Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Public Health Wahid Majrooh has expressed concerns over the coronavirus situation in the country and urged the civilians to follow the government-issued protocols.

He called on the Afghan people to wear masks and avoid unnecessary visits to markets and crowded areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Public Health Ministry reported 1,509 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 76,653.

It also said that 34 more people died from the diease, taking the overall death toll to 3,068.

An additional of 107 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries to 58,070 in the Asian country, according to the statement.

In efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, the Afghan government has ordered the closure of all state-run and private universities and schools for two weeks.

