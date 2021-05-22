Afghans who worked with German troops cite threat to lives, seek protection

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 22 (ANI): Some Afghans who worked with German troops in Afghanistan have said they see a big threat to their lives after coalition forces leave the country in the next few months and are seeking protection.



Expressed concerns about their future, the Afghan contractors held a protest outside German troops' base in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, seeking asylum and protection, reported Tolo News.

One of them who wished not to be named for security reasons said he worked with German armed forces for nine years and that three of his colleagues who worked with the forces were killed.

"If the staff is not supported, it will not only be a concern for us but for our families, too," the contractor said.

A small number of them who participated in the protest outside German troops base in Balkh raised slogans of "don't leave us alone" in Deutsch.

"You have seen targeted attacks... We are concerned. We feel insulted in society. We are labelled wrongly for working with them [German armed forces]," said Najibullah, a former Afghan contractor with German forces.

"Everyone's safety should be ensured. Same should be for us as their former staff," said Samad, also a former Afghan contractor.

"Those who have worked with them [German forces] are all under threat. The security situation in Afghanistan is changing every day. Therefore, we are here to ask for our rights so that we get their response and their final decision," an Afghan, who has worked with Germans, said, requesting not to be named.

Quoted by Germany's DPA news agency on April 18, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said her country will not let down its Afghan staff as the international military mission in the country winds down after at least two decades of war, reported Tolo News.

"I feel it is Germany's sincere duty to not leave these people without protection now that we will permanently withdraw," she said.

US President Joe Biden and NATO in April announced that they would withdraw their troops from Afghanistan by September 11. The withdrawal began on May 1. Germany is the second-largest contingent with about 1,100 troops.

The decision has raised concerns about Afghanistan's political future and that it could erupt into another civil war, providing al Qaeda space in which to rebuild and plan new attacks on the US and other targets, reported Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the Afghan government now wishes longer foreign troops presence, reported Afghanistan Times. (ANI)

