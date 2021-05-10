Afghans will continue to suffer after forces withdrawal: Analyst

"The people of Afghanistan as the victims of the so-called US-led war on terror had suffered in the war during the 20-year-old presence of the huge military and would continue to suffer even after the troops' pull out as the militants are still very much active in the country," analyst Nazari Pariani told Xinhua news agency.

Afghans, as victims of the so-called US-led war on terror, would continue to suffer after the withdrawal of the American troops, according to a political analyst.

The US and its allied nations invaded the Taliban regime in Afghanistan over the country providing shelter to former Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, the alleged architect of the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.

The US dethroned the Taliban reign but it neither diminished the group nor the Al Qaeda, Pariani said.

He described the US forces withdrawal at this stage as irresponsible when the militants are still active and fighting continues, saying "first phase of war ends with the troops' pull out and the next phase of war would be more catastrophic" and the Afghans won't embrace peace in the near future.

The renowned political expert, who is also the editor-in-chief of the popular newspaper Mandegar, doubts US President Joe Biden's remarks that Washington has achieved its goal which was punishing bin Laden and smashing Al Qaeda network, which, he said, didn't need costly war and launching military invasion in a poor country like Afghanistan.

"Killing Osama and destroying terror groups were small objectives which never required launching such a costly and longest war in the US history," he told Xinhua.

"Fighting has been continuing and Al Qaeda and like minded groups are active in Afghanistan and the brutal war claims Afghans' lives every day."

Pariani said the merciless killing of civilians and Taliban attacks on government forces in several provinces demonstrate the outcome of the troops pull-out from Afghanistan.

Regarding the capability of Afghan security and defence forces, the analyst said: "The security forces would continue to defend the government against Taliban attacks and the armed group would continue to resist.

"The victims are ordinary people, and the scenario would be continuing after US forces withdrawal."

About intra-Afghan talks, the political observer said that "the prospect seems uncertain and the talks for peace in Afghanistan at the upcoming conference in Turkey would face deadlock as it previously faced in Doha".

"No desired outcome is foreseen in the ongoing peace process and Afghans won't reach a peace agreement over the next six months."

Washington formally started its forces pull-out from May 1 in Afghanistan and the process, according to the US administration, would be completed by September 11.

