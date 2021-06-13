Africa Covid caseload tops 5mn mark

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Saturday that the death toll from the pandemic stands at 134,239, while 4,504,296 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addis Ababa, June 13 (IANS) The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 5,011,502, according to health authorities.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1,730,106, followed by Morocco with 523,165.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected.

--IANS

ksk/